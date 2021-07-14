Ark Trading 11% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002890 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $122.79 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00011626 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000533 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,579,920 coins and its circulating supply is 130,459,023 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

