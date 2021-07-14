Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATZ. CIBC increased their price objective on Aritzia to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on Aritzia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.50.

Get Aritzia alerts:

ATZ traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$37.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,074. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$16.32 and a 52 week high of C$38.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13. The firm has a market cap of C$4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.06.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$267.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.00 million. Analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.