Aristeia Capital LLC Takes Position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,639,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 23.17% of KINS Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,546,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,357,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $5,447,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $3,924,000.

Get KINS Technology Group alerts:

NASDAQ:KINZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,450. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.49.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KINZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ).

Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.