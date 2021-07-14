Aristeia Capital LLC Takes Position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,629,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHCAU. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,969,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,096,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,992,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,993,000.

NASDAQ DHCAU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,793. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

