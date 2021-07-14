Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,686,215 Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,686,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,000. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III accounts for 0.5% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIIIU. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $2,652,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $1,246,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $1,488,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $6,422,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HIIIU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,468. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

