Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,099,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,824,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Slam during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slam during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Slam during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slam during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Slam during the first quarter valued at about $111,000.

Get Slam alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SLAMU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. 69,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,385. Slam Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99.

In other Slam news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $1,487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.