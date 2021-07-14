Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New $11.69 Million Investment in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMKR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $237,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMKR remained flat at $$9.76 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,716. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

