Aristeia Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,500,000 DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,865,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS DHHCU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 552,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,880. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

