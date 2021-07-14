Aristeia Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,662,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $2,430,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $1,477,000.

Shares of HYACU remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,498. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

