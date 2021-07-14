Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of ARDS stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.16.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.