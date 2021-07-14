Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.09. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$3.05, with a volume of 580,976 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$4.25 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.46.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$945.69 million and a P/E ratio of 12.92.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$133.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

