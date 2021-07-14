Areti Web Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWEB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Areti Web Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWEB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 5,600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Areti Web Innovations stock remained flat at $$0.25 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17. Areti Web Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

About Areti Web Innovations

Areti Web Innovations, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet based solutions for small and mid-sized businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers Web site hosting services and options for various Web site applications, including ASP, ASP.NET 2.0, Linux, Virtual Private Servers, PHP, SQL Server, MySQL, SharePoint, and Microsoft Exchange.

