Ares Management LLC Trims Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Ares Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,721,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500,000 shares during the period. The AZEK comprises about 44.5% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ares Management LLC owned 17.91% of The AZEK worth $1,165,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. CWM LLC grew its holdings in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in The AZEK by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in The AZEK by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The AZEK by 11,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZEK. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

In related news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jesse G. Singh sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Insiders sold 279,788 shares of company stock valued at $12,632,587 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,479. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.63. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

