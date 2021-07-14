Ares Management LLC Takes Position in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,374,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,374,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,649,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,101,000.
NYSE VEI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.85. 532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,876. Vine Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $16.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vine Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.
Vine Energy Profile
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
