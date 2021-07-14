Ares Management LLC Takes Position in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,374,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,374,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,649,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,101,000.

NYSE VEI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.85. 532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,876. Vine Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $16.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $160.63 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vine Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

