Ares Management LLC Takes $20.54 Million Position in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 571,611 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,000. Extraction Oil & Gas accounts for 0.8% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ares Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Extraction Oil & Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $99,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

XOG stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.70. The stock had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,925. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.42.

Extraction Oil & Gas Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

