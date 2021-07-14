Ares Management LLC Sells 11,500,000 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Ares Management LLC lowered its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,721,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500,000 shares during the quarter. The AZEK accounts for about 44.5% of Ares Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ares Management LLC owned 0.18% of The AZEK worth $1,165,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $997,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The AZEK alerts:

NYSE AZEK traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,479. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.63. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

In related news, Director Jesse G. Singh sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,788 shares of company stock valued at $12,632,587. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK).

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.