Ares Management LLC Purchases 368,610 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 368,610 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up 0.9% of Ares Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ares Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $24,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 222,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $414,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $2,816,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.99. 8,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $20.10.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 91.95%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

