Ares Management LLC Purchases 264,926 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,926 shares during the period. Stellus Capital Investment accounts for 0.4% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ares Management LLC’s holdings in Stellus Capital Investment were worth $10,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. 85 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,156. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $252.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 124.71% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

