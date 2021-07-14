Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Insider Sells $168,782.85 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) insider William Grossman sold 7,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $168,782.85.
RCUS traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 677,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,885. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.16. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.
Arcus Biosciences Company Profile
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.
Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.