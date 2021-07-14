Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Insider Sells $168,782.85 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) insider William Grossman sold 7,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $168,782.85.

RCUS traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 677,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,885. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.16. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.