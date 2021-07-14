ArcBest Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 20,507 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,508% compared to the average volume of 445 call options.

In other news, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 5,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $437,499.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $637,625.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in ArcBest by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,460. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCB. Citigroup decreased their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Vertical Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

