ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective raised by analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.62.

Shares of ARX stock traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.85. 1,155,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,287. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$4.84 and a 12 month high of C$10.75. The firm has a market cap of C$7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.60.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$518.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 1.1177599 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

