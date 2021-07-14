AQR Capital Management LLC Has $256.82 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 334,501 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of FedEx worth $256,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $3,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,013 shares of company stock worth $60,250,465. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $298.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.53 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.01.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

