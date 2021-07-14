AQR Capital Management LLC Has $201.11 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,702,404 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 58,706 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $201,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $127.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,391. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.59. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $91.98 and a 12-month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

