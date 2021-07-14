AQR Capital Management LLC Has $162.21 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,851,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 44,213 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $162,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,116 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

MU stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.66. The stock had a trading volume of 282,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,689,956. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,488,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,774,179. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

