AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,420,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,795 shares during the quarter. The Kroger comprises approximately 0.6% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $339,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price target on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

KR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.11. 18,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,917,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

