Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the June 15th total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Appen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

APPEF opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04. Appen has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Relevance and Speech and Image.

