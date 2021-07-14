Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This is an increase from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
NYSE:AFT opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.45.
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
