Apollo Medical (NYSE:AMEH) Shares Gap Down to $79.02

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMEH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.02, but opened at $76.85. Apollo Medical shares last traded at $79.34, with a volume of 574 shares.

In other news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00.

About Apollo Medical (NYSE:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

