Apollo Medical (NYSE:AMEH) Shares Down 7.4% on Insider Selling

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMEH) shares fell 7.4% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $83.45 and last traded at $84.33. 7,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 224,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.11.

Specifically, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00.

About Apollo Medical (NYSE:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

