Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 18,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $64.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.70.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 336,024 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $20,490,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,014,883 shares of company stock worth $60,343,104. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

