Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Holdings Lowered by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,093 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7,005.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,840,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,039,000 after buying an additional 20,547,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,621,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,637,000 after buying an additional 2,680,400 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth about $26,776,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth about $12,346,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth about $10,481,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

AIV stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.15.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

