Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. AON makes up approximately 1.8% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 7.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,757,000 after acquiring an additional 427,479 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AON by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,836,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,114,000 after purchasing an additional 230,956 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in AON by 8.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,654,000 after purchasing an additional 369,482 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 2.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,556,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,406,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in AON by 12.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,014,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,493,000 after purchasing an additional 451,871 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,752. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $260.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $235.04 target price on AON and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

