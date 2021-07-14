Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. AON comprises approximately 1.8% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 7.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,757,000 after purchasing an additional 427,479 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,836,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,114,000 after acquiring an additional 230,956 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 8.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,654,000 after acquiring an additional 369,482 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,556,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,406,000 after acquiring an additional 122,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 12.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,014,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,493,000 after acquiring an additional 451,871 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $235.04 price objective on AON and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.40.

NYSE AON traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.32. 11,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,752. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $260.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

