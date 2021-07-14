AO World plc Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (OTCMKTS:AOWDF)

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for AO World in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wade expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AO World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of AOWDF stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.00 and a beta of -0.21. AO World has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.28.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

