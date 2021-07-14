AO Asset Management LP Has $37.63 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AO Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 131.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,600 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.8% of AO Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 246,175 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,041,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,884 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares during the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,782,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 917,754 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $216,379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $280.98 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $282.85. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

