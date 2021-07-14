Antonio L. Delise Sells 4,000 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MKTX) Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MKTX) CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $456.99 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

