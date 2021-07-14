ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Alec D. Gallimore Sells 625 Shares of Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ANSS traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $351.52. The stock had a trading volume of 216,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,816. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $289.08 and a one year high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 334.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,904,000 after acquiring an additional 397,729 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at $134,446,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $133,527,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at $102,220,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 482.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 292,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

