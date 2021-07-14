Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 22,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,432,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,704,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,860,000 after buying an additional 366,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,682,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after buying an additional 252,842 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

Shares of NLY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.42. 1,008,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,647,734. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.