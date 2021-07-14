AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Canaccord Genuity

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.
ANGO traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.85. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08.
AngioDynamics Company Profile
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.
