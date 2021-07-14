AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Canaccord Genuity

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

ANGO traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.85. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,379.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 503,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,500,000 after buying an additional 469,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 130.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 36,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 92.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,373,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,147,000 after buying an additional 661,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

