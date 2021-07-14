Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angi Inc. offer repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. The company category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’s List(R), Handy and Fixd Repair, HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Angi Inc., formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc., is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Angi in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57. Angi has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,175.00 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $169,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 291,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,716.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth about $632,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 31.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,439,000 after buying an additional 798,843 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

