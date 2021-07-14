Andrew M. Laurence Acquires 50,000 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG) Stock

Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG) EVP Andrew M. Laurence bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.
FRG traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.95. 268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,552. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $41.50.
Franchise Group Company Profile
