Andrew M. Cohn Buys 5,000 Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GWRS) Stock

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,250.00.

Shares of GWRS opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $18.15.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

