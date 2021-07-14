Andra AP fonden Lowers Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $123.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

