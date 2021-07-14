Andra AP fonden Has $3 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $207.06 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.89 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.90.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

