Andra AP fonden Buys 10,800 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,283 shares of company stock worth $892,231. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

