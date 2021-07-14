Andra AP fonden Acquires 1,200 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,293.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.26.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $956.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $870.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $566.21 and a 52 week high of $965.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

