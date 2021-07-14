Analyzing Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Twitter alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Twitter and Rackspace Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twitter 1 18 16 0 2.43 Rackspace Technology 0 0 11 1 3.08

Twitter currently has a consensus target price of $69.11, suggesting a potential downside of 0.70%. Rackspace Technology has a consensus target price of $27.95, suggesting a potential upside of 44.69%. Given Rackspace Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Twitter.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.2% of Twitter shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Twitter shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Twitter and Rackspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twitter -23.05% -11.06% -6.39% Rackspace Technology -9.41% 14.18% 2.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Twitter and Rackspace Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twitter $3.72 billion 14.95 -$1.14 billion ($1.32) -52.73 Rackspace Technology $2.71 billion 1.48 -$245.80 million $0.83 23.28

Rackspace Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twitter. Twitter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rackspace Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats Twitter on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers MoPub, a mobile-focused advertising exchange that combines ad serving, ad network mediation, and a real-time bidding exchange into one monetization platform; Twitter Audience platform, an advertising offering that enables advertisers to extend advertising campaigns; Developer and Enterprise solutions, a software-as-a-service platform that enables developers to build products on Twitter; and paid enterprise access for its public data streams. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting and data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, education, consumer goods, oil and gas, media and entertainment, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, retail, and public sectors, as well as SaaS and ISV clients. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.