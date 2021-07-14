Analysts Set Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) PT at $82.07

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCL traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,088,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,840. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.69. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.81.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

