Analysts Set Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Target Price at $61.67

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of LNC stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.60. 1,300,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,995. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.23. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.55.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen Cooper sold 68,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,769,518.39. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66,604 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,833,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,937,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,441,000 after purchasing an additional 149,662 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 28.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,628,000 after buying an additional 776,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,438,000 after buying an additional 90,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

