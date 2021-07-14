Analysts Set Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Target Price at $4.90

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. lifted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 42,049,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,690,000 after buying an additional 6,170,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,634,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,819 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,476,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,880 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $23,297,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 370,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.50. 61,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,341,713. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.64. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

